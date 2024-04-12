How Broadway's Stereophonic Riffs on the Messy Drama of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours

Stereophonic, a play written by David Adjmi with songs by Will Butler of Arcade Fire, is now playing at the John Golden Theatre, with an official opening set for April 19.

In the play, an unnamed rock band—three guys and two girls, three Brits and two Americans—painstakingly records an album in 1976 and 1977. As the music slowly comes together, everything else falls apart.

Stereophonic is not the story of Fleetwood Mac creating Rumours. And yet, there are similarities, both in the broader brushstrokes and the finer details: a singer soothing her vocal cords with Courvoisier and honey, a band member whose brother is an Olympic swimmer, another interested in the writings of Carlos Castaneda...

Deeply researched and meticulously observed, Adjmi's play can be enjoyed as a loose, free-form jam on the characters, essence and themes of the Rumours chapter of the Fleetwood Mac story. “Fleetwood Mac is an amazing band,” Adjmi told Broadway.com in a recent conversation. “They're one of my favorite bands, and they're one of the biggest bands of the 1970s. So yes, they're going to make their way in—I didn't want to be self-conscious about censoring how and when or why or which influences made their way in.” Ultimately, however, the resulting play is “synthetic.” “It’s a massive riff.”

With Stereophonic ready to reach a wider audience on Broadway, it's worth brushing up on the true story behind one of the most acclaimed albums of all time, and the greatest soap opera in rock 'n' roll.

Sarah Pidgeon, Juliana Canfield, Tom Pecinka in “Stereophonic” at Playwrights Horizons (Photo: Chelcie Parry)

IN FEBRUARY 1976, the band Fleetwood Mac gathered at the Record Plant recording studio in Sausalito, across the bay from San Francisco. It was a place that inspired rock ’n’ roll excess: There were two custom limousines to transport the musicians anywhere, along with a speedboat and tanks of industrial-grade nitrous oxide. It was the site of constant raucous partying, a gathering place for members of the Bay Area music community, including drug dealers and groupies.

The studio was arguably less well equipped for music, with a tone-deaf piano tuner and a tape machine, nicknamed "Jaws," with an insatiable appetite for reels of tape.

Married couple John McVie (bass) and Christine McVie (keys, vocals) had just called it quits after seven years. On top of the usual strains of being touring musicians on the road, John struggled with alcoholism. After the breakup, he bought and moved into a 41-foot schooner in Marina Del Rey.

****

SIMON

Just keep it out of the room is all I’m asking.

HOLLY

As long as we’re both part of this band it's going to be in the room and it’s going to be bloody uncomfortable.

—David Adjmi’s Stereophonic

****

THE OTHER COUPLE of the group, Lindsey Buckingham (guitar, vocals) and Stevie Nicks (vocals) had met in high school in Atherton, California. They were musical and romantic partners, but their relationship had started unraveling once commercial success proved elusive. They officially split early on in the recording of Rumours—according to Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks, the aggression from Lindsey had turned physical.

While they both started seeing other people, intense bitterness and jealousy persisted between them. Sandra Elsdon, a visitor to the studio during the sessions, said she regularly encountered the sight of Stevie sobbing.

Mick Fleetwood (drums), the steadfast manager of the group, regularly played the role of mediator. But he was having his own problems. Over the course of recording Rumours, he would divorce and remarry his ex-wife—with whom he had two daughters—only to then fall in love with Stevie.

John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and Mick Fleetwood (Photo: Fin Costello/Redferns)

There were other dynamics at play.

John and Mick were the group’s founding members. (The band was named after them.) They were British blues players, eager to jam, easily frustrated at having to wait for the songwriters of the group to craft their lyrics. Lindsey, a relative newcomer to the fold, nevertheless took charge of the band’s soft-rock sound to a maniacal extent. He was critical of John’s style of bass playing and even took over the drum kit when Mick failed to produce the sounds Lindsey heard in his head.

Eventually, Mick had to sit Lindsey down. “[Y]ou have to remember that you’re in a band,” he recalled telling him in his 2014 memoir. “It’s a compromise.”

****

PETER

I’m making the album better.

SIMON

You’re going to need to compromise or we’re not gonna last.

—David Adjmi’s Stereophonic

****

STEVIE WAS NOT proficient on any instrument and the music press had ridiculed her singing. And yet, her star was rising—her diaphanously draped female fans were becoming a regular presence at concerts—which became another source of tension within the band. (When Stevie went solo a few years later, she was given the cold shoulder by the rest of the group.)

Early on in the sessions, Mick announced that the band’s most recent single, “Over My Head,” was rocketing up the charts. Their previous album eventually reached number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart in September 1976—58 weeks after release. Fleetwood Mac were suddenly rock stars. The pressure on the group intensified.

The resulting atmosphere in the studio has been described as a “psychic battlefield.” “We spoke to each other in clipped, civil voices," said Mick, "while sitting in small airless studios listening to each other’s songs about our own shattered relationships.”

The band turned to cocaine “both to numb the pain and to find the energy to persevere.” A bag containing three-to-four ounces of the “finest Peruvian marching powder” was a fixture on the recording console. The Plant also featured a carpeted room called The Pit—accessed via a pair of furry lips—designed by the producer Sly Stone. It turned out to be the perfect spot to retire to with powder and mirror. The stuff was so essential to the sessions that the group even planned to give their drug dealer a shout-out in the album credits.

In the control room, engineer Ken Caillat—who’d spent the first five days of the sessions tweaking the sound of the drums—felt like he was the head of a dysfunctional family. “[I]t was almost like being a parent, trying to raise your kids the right way, all the while working hard not to screw it up.” For his efforts, he would be upgraded to the status of producer, along with fellow engineer Richard Dashut, but not before being throttled by Lindsey for wiping one of his guitar solos.

Ken would remember especially heated words between Stevie and Lindsey during the recording of backing vocals for Christine’s upbeat “You Make Loving Fun” (a track inspired by her new love affair with the group’s lighting designer): “F**k you, asshole,” said Stevie. “You can go to hell!”

Stevie Nicks (Photo: Fin Costello/Redferns)

Stevie hated having to rely on Lindsey to bring her songs to life, and the liberties he took in the process. Lindsey, for his part, resented having to work on Stevie’s songs whose taunting, reproachful lyrics were clearly directed right at him:

“Now here you go again

You say you want your freedom

Well who am I to keep you down?”

And yet, Lindsey knew that he and Stevie were musical soul mates. “That never went away,” he said in the Fleetwood Mac: Rumours - Classic Albums documentary, around three decades after the fact.

While Stevie and Lindsey’s interactions were fiery, things were icy between John and Christine. They barely spoke during the making of the record, “except for the civilities in life,” Christine said, “like, ‘What key is this song in?’”

****

HOLLY

Tell him he’s gonna change it because the song’s in a different key now.

REG

Tell her to change the bloody key back to what it was.

—David Adjmi’s Stereophonic

****

THEN AGAIN, THERE was certainly communication going on, such as in Christine’s disconsolate piano ballad “Songbird”—a love song drenched in regret and heartbreak. “When Christine played ‘Songbird,’ grown men would weep,” John would say, referring to the band’s live shows. “I did every night.”

Stevie also poured her heart into a song called “Silver Springs”—another romantic postmortem Lindsey hated working on. The band whittled the song down from an unwieldy ten minutes to just under five. Ultimately, to Stevie’s humiliation and lasting chagrin, it was culled from the album.

****

PETER

It’s good but there’s only so much I can do if you’re not gonna cut the verses down; your ego is getting in the way. And you need to decide if you’re gonna be a mediocre songwriter or push it to the next level. But that’s up to you.

—David Adjmi’s Stereophonic

Tom Pecinka, Sarah Pidgeon in “Stereophonic” at Playwrights Horizons (Photo: Chelcie Parry)

****

AS MICK PUT it, the record was “a diary of our own pain.” Some of the pain in the room was clearly beyond words: Lindsey’s mournful guitar, dueting with Stevie on “Dreams”; the desperate, furious jam that closes “The Chain”; Stevie’s anguished, self-exorcizing screams in the coda to “Gold Dust Woman.” In the documentary, Lindsey, operating the recording console faders, isolates the track so that Stevie’s screams come through with devastating clarity. He comments, drily, “I’d say we were under duress.”

The material recorded in Sausalito turned out to be mostly useless; only the drum tracks were salvaged. The album ultimately took seven studios, a full year and more than a million dollars to make.

Rumours—the album title was inspired by the salacious, non-stop tabloid-style coverage of the group—went on to sell 10 million copies worldwide in a month and win Album of the Year at the Grammys. At the time of this writing, it is the ninth best-selling album of all time.

“[T]he making of Rumours almost killed us,” Mick said. But in between the shedding of tears and the flaring of tempers, the group salvaged shimmering musical jewels from the painful wreckage of their lives and relationships. In the end, there were the songs.

