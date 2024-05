Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige commemorates the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival with a segment of popular movie songs. There are also plenty of show tunes to satisfy the theater purists, as well as the latest headlines about what's treading the boards. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!