Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige offers the latest stage and screen news as well as some fan-favorite June tunes. Plus, she pays tribute to Richard M. Sherman, the legendary Disney composer who passed away earlier this month at the age of 95. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!