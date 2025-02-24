 Skip to main content
Eureka Day Post-Broadway Kennedy Center Run Canceled

by Darryn King • Feb 24, 2025
Joe Carroll, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Tony Carlin, Eboni Flowers and Chelsea Yakura Kurtz in "Eureka Day"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

The Kennedy Center’s post-Broadway engagement of Jonathan Spector's comedy Eureka Day has been canceled.

The cancelation marks the latest in a series of programming changes following President Donald Trump’s appointment as chairman of the D.C. theater’s board on February 12. Manhattan Theatre Club confirmed the cancellation to The New York Times, citing “financial circumstances.”

Eureka Day at the Kennedy Center was to star Tony Carlin as Don, Joe Carroll as Eli, Eboni Flowers as Carina, Tony Award nominee Jennifer Laura Thompson as Suzanne, Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz reprising her Broadway role as Meiko and Teresa Avia Lim as Winter.

The play, a comedy centered on a private elementary school forced to reconsider its liberal vaccine policies amid a mumps outbreak, had just completed its Broadway run.

 

