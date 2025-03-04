MJ the Musical, English, Titanique and More Among 2025 Olivier Nominees

The nominations for the 2025 Olivier Awards have been announced, with several artists familiar to New York audiences receiving nods. Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis from Sunset Boulevard made the announcements. The annual awards will take place on April 6 at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Beverley Knight and Billy Porter.

Recent Academy Award winner Adrien Brody is nominated for Best Actor for his West End debut in The Fear of 13, along with Tony winner Billy Crudup, Paapa Essiedu, John Lithgow and Tony nominee Mark Strong in the category, while Tony nominee Sharon D Clarke is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for The Importance of Being Earnest.

For his performance in MJ the Musical—for which he won the Tony Award—Myles Frost is in the running in the Best Actor in a Musical category, while Lauren Drew is nominated for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in Titanique. The show itself is nominated for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play, while a production of Sanaz Toosi’s English is nominated for Best New Production in Affiliate Theatre.

The Best New Musical nominees are The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, MJ the Musical, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and Why Am I So Single?, written by SIX scribes Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Nominees for the award for Best Musical Revival are Fiddler on the Roof, which returns later this year to the Barbican Theatre, up against Hello, Dolly!, Oliver! and the new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express. Fiddler on the Roof is this year’s most nominated production with 13 nominations.

Other musicals to receive multiple nominations include Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 with six nominations, followed by The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button and Oliver! with four nominations each.

Read the full list of nominations on the Olivier Awards website.