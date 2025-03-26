The Real Shirley Wershba, at 102, Will Attend the Broadway Opening of Good Night, and Good Luck

Good Night, and Good Luck, George Clooney and Grant Heslov's stage adaptation of their 2005 film, recreates anchor Edward R. Murrow's CBS newsroom during Senator Joseph McCarthy's reign of terror in the 1950s. The cast of characters is a who's who of real-life CBS journalists who contributed to Murrow's history-making reporting—one of whom plans on celebrating the show's Broadway opening in person at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Shirley Wershba, played on screen by Patricia Clarkson and now on stage by writer and comedian Ilana Glazer, plans to attend the show's April 3 opening, per a CBS News report. Shirley is typically spoken of in the same sentence as her late husband Joe (played by Robert Downey Jr. in the film and by Carter Hudson on Broadway). The pair were secretly married during their time as producers at CBS, and when the marriage was exposed, a violation of the network's "anti-nepotism" rules, Shirley lost her job. Eventually, she returned as a reporter and writer for CBS Morning News and worked alongside her husband producing stories for 60 Minutes.

Twenty years ago, Clooney tapped the spouses to consult on his film, in which they are represented with movie-star gravitas. "I was never that thin or that good-looking and I was never blonde," Shirley told The New York Times in a 2005 interview, referencing Clarkson's casting. "But she is so warm and accessible in the film. I really liked her performance."

Joe died in 2011 at the age of 90, but Shirley, now 102, reportedly has every intention of making it to the theater, if not the red carpet. Glazer, her Broadway avatar, can't wait. "I have a whole Shirley Wershba roll out," she told CBS, proudly labeling her real-life counterpart "a foremother of American journalism and American television."

"I'm gonna meet her on opening night. And I'm really excited."