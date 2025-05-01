Broadway.com Celebrates 25 Years as the Ultimate Destination for Theater Lovers

Since 2000, Broadway.com has been the premier theater website for news, exclusive content and ticket sales, and on May 1, we are celebrating 25 showstopping years.

Broadway.com delivers the biggest news from Broadway, off-Broadway and the West End and features interviews with stars, theater artists and industry professionals, exciting musical performances, red-carpet and after-party coverage for Broadway opening nights, intimate behind-the-scenes vlogs and much more. The site also serves as an essential resource for theatergoers, providing cast and creative lists, runtimes, synopses and user reviews. Broadway.com welcomes more than 27 million customers and visitors each year.

The site's reach has grown even further thanks to The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the two-time Emmy-winning series that debuted in 2021 and is the only nationally syndicated Broadway entertainment television program. The show airs in 142 markets, with its reach growing from 12 million to 14 million viewers in the last year.

The John Gore Organization is a leading presenter, distributor and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide. Under the leadership of 22-time Tony-winning theater producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands.