A Chorus Line 50th Anniversary Revival Is Coming to The Loft New York

A site-specific production of A Chorus Line will open this fall, beginning performances September 7 in a limited run at The Loft New York. The revival will commemorate the musical's 50th anniversary.

A Chorus Line is conceived, originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett (co-choreographed by Bob Avian), with a book by Nicholas Dante and James Kirkwood and a score by Marvin Hamlisch and Edward Kleban. The upcoming production will be directed by Alex Kopnick and choreographed by Reed Luplau, with music direction by Chelsea Melnick.

In 1975, the stories of 17 Broadway dancers sprang to life when A Chorus Line opened at off-Broadway's Public Theater. Born of workshop sessions with actual Broadway dancers (eight of whom appeared in the original cast), this incisive portrait of the life of the Broadway dancer received 12 Tony nominations, winning nine, in addition to the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The initial Broadway production ran for 15 years, and the musical was revived on Broadway in 2006.

Casting for the 50th anniversary revival has not yet been announced.