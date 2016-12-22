 

Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical - Broadway

Get Ready to Shake the Blues Away! Holiday Inn Will Release a Cast Recording

News By Lindsey Sullivan December 22, 2016 - 12:07PM
Get Ready to Shake the Blues Away! Holiday Inn Will Release a Cast Recording
Corbin Bleu, Lora Lee Gayer & Bryce Pinkham in 'Holiday Inn'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
Catch Holiday Inn through January 15, 2017 at Studio 54.

This album will be easy to dance to! Holiday Inn, the New Irving Berlin Musical will release a cast recording. Featuring the vocals of stars Corbin Bleu, Lora Lee Gayer and Bryce Pinkham, the Ghostlight Records album will be available on a spring 2017 date to be announced.

Based off of the Oscar-winning 1942 film that starred Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, the Gordon Greenberg-helmed tuner is scheduled to run at Studio 54 through January 15.

Pinkham takes on Crosby's role as Jim, who, upon leaving the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut, quickly discovers life isn’t the same without a bit of song and dance. His luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda (Gayer); together, they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn with dazzling performances to celebrate each holiday, from Christmas to the Fourth of July. Bleu follows in Astaire's fancy footsteps as Ted, Jim's best friend who tries to lure Linda away to be his new dance partner in Hollywood.

In addition to Bleu, Gayer and Pinkham, the cast features Megan Lawrence, Megan Sikora and Danny Rutigliano.

See Also:   News  | Corbin Bleu  | Lora Lee Gayer  | Bryce Pinkham  |  Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2016 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets