Get Ready to Shake the Blues Away! Holiday Inn Will Release a Cast Recording

This album will be easy to dance to! Holiday Inn, the New Irving Berlin Musical will release a cast recording. Featuring the vocals of stars Corbin Bleu, Lora Lee Gayer and Bryce Pinkham, the Ghostlight Records album will be available on a spring 2017 date to be announced.



Based off of the Oscar-winning 1942 film that starred Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, the Gordon Greenberg-helmed tuner is scheduled to run at Studio 54 through January 15.



Pinkham takes on Crosby's role as Jim, who, upon leaving the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut, quickly discovers life isn’t the same without a bit of song and dance. His luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda (Gayer); together, they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn with dazzling performances to celebrate each holiday, from Christmas to the Fourth of July. Bleu follows in Astaire's fancy footsteps as Ted, Jim's best friend who tries to lure Linda away to be his new dance partner in Hollywood.



In addition to Bleu, Gayer and Pinkham, the cast features Megan Lawrence, Megan Sikora and Danny Rutigliano.