Be in the Room Where It Happens! New Block of Tickets Now Available for Broadway's Hamilton

Don't throw away your shot to see Hamilton! Broadway.com has just released a new block of tickets for Lin-Manuel Miranda's gargantuan hit, with tickets now available for performances through March 4, 2018. The Tony-winning tuner is playing to standing room only audiences at the Great White Way's Richard Rodgers Theatre.



Directed by Thomas Kail and featuring a book, music and lyrics by Miranda, Hamilton is inspired by the book Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow. The new musical follows the scrappy young immigrant who forever changed America, from bastard orphan to Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to Treasury head who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Eliza Hamilton and lifelong Hamilton friend and foe, Aaron Burr, all make appearances in the tuner about America’s fiery past.



The current cast of Hamilton features Jevon McFerrin as Alexander Hamilton, Brandon Victor Dixon as Aaron Burr, Lexi Lawson as Eliza Schuyler Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Seth Stewart as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, J. Quinton Johnson as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton, Alysha Deslorieux as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds and Taran Killam as King George.