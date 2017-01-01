Happy New Year! Start 2017 Off with the Broadway.com Editorial Staff’s Save the Date Picks for January

The bubbly's been popped, the sparkly ball has dropped and 2017 is officially underway! Still need a New Year's resolution? How about trying to catch all of the Broadway.com Editorial Staff's Save the Date picks each month? A new year means musical and play openings, special performances, television and movie premieres and a whole lot of music. With so much going on, we've got you covered when it comes to inspiring your next night out at the theater or snuggled up inside. Here are the staff's must-sees for the month of January. Start off 2017 right and try to catch 'em all!



January 6 - Candide Begins Performances

Tony winner Leonard Bernstein’s comic operetta Candide kicks off 2017 for New York City Opera; Tony-winning titan Harold Prince is at the helm. Starring Tony winner Linda Lavin, Jay Armstrong Johnson and more, the show is scheduled to open on January 6 at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center and run through January 12.



News Reporter Ryan McPhee

"Candide boasts such a thrilling score. While the show’s full of gleeful irreverence, there’s also a profound message of resilience in the face of disillusionment, which is all too timely right now."



January 8 - Last Chance for Falsettos

William Finn and James Lapine’s Falsettos returned to the Great White Way this fall with an all-star cast headlined by Christian Borle, Stephanie J. Block and Andrew Rannells. Falsettos takes a look at love, family, homosexuality and Judaism, all set to a gorgeous and witty score.



Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek

"This is your last chance to see the Broadway.com pick for the #1 show of 2016. With this cast—and our recommendation—what are you waiting for? The memories of Marvin and co. will stay with you forever."



January 13 - Unfortunate Events Premieres

Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris returns to the small screen in Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. Based on the books, the series follows orphaned children Violet, Klaus and Sunny Baudelaire and their treatment by the evil Count Olaf (Harris), as they try to discover the secret behind their parents' death.



Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip

“My 11th birthday party was to see the first Unfortunate Events movie. I’m so excited to see how Netflix and Broadway fave Neil Patrick Harris take on the tragic (yet delightful) tale of the Baudelaire children.”



January 15 - Last Chance for Jersey Boys

After 11 years, four Tony Awards (including Best Musical) and thousands of standing ovations, the story about the meteoric rise of four guys singing under a street lamp will shutter at the August Wilson Theatre. "Big Girls Don't Cry," but we're not making any promises as the curtain comes down on this hit.



Site Producer Joanne Villani

"Jersey Boys is one of my all-time favorite Broadway shows. I’ve loved every experience I’ve had seeing the show, including the original Broadway cast and am sad to see it go! Happy trails, Jersey Boys!"



January 19 - Jitney Opens

The only work from Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's Century Cycle yet to play Broadway, Jitney centers on unlicensed cab drivers trying to scrape together a living in 1970s Pittsburgh. Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson directs a cast that includes Moonlight star André Holland and more. See it at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.



Managing Editor Beth Stevens

“I find all of August Wilson's plays emotionally and even spiritually satisfying. Jitney is my favorite, so I am thrilled it will make its Broadway debut with a cast and director that seem right on the money.”



January 21 - Matt Doyle at Joe's Pub

Before he croons about Johanna in off-Broadway’s Sweeney Todd in April 2017, Matt Doyle will celebrate the release of his first full-length album Uncontrolled at Joe’s Pub. With folk, blues and soul-inspired sound, the night is sure to show vocal versatility from the Broadway alum. A few special guests are set to join Doyle on stage.



National Editor Ryan Gilbert

"I’ve seen a few of Doyle’s shows; he is one of the silkiest and expressive pop vocalists. The second he takes the stage, you feel like you’re in the company of your closest friend who’s decided to serenade you."



January 29 - Last Chance for Front Page

The Jack O'Brien-helmed revival of Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur's The Front Page includes a cast of 28 bold-faced names. The rapid-fire comedy stars John Slattery as reporter Hildy Johnson and Nathan Lane as his editor Walter Burns; the two discover a runaway convict in their buzzing Chicago newsroom—and try to sit on their scoop.



Senior Editor Imogen Lloyd Webber

"The Front Page is an old-fashioned, hysterical evening of entertainment delivered by some of the biggest names working on stage and screen today—go see the comedy gold before it’s too late!"



Other events to mark on your calendar this month:



January 6 - Blueprint Specials at the Intrepid

January 8 - The Present opens

January 10 - The Bodyguard national tour begins

January 11 - The Liar begins previews

January 12 - Yen starts performances

January 15 - Last chance for The Humans

January 19 - Christine Ebersole at 54 Below

January 22 - Last chance to catch Oh, Hello

January 26 - Man from Nebraska starts previews

January 29 - Princess Party at 54 Below