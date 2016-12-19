Falsettos' Brandon Uranowitz on His Lush Mendel Hair, Tightknit Cast & Splashy Bar Mitzvah

About the ShowBuy Tickets
Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz reflects on his year on Broadway from An American in Paris to playing neurotic shrink Mendel in Falsettos.
Falsettos - Broadway
Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz reflects on his year on Broadway from An American in Paris to playing neurotic shrink Mendel in Falsettos.
Annaleigh Ashford on How Dreamgirls Helped Her Give Birth, Working with 'Fancy, Proper' Jake Gyllenhaal in Sunday in the Park & Her One-of-a-Kind Judy Garland Impression
Walk Like a Man: Backstage at Jersey Boys with Mark Ballas, Episode 7: Chilling, Swimming & Caroling!
Les Liaisons Dangereuses Star Janet McTeer on Strapping on Corsets, Working with the Hot Men of Showtime & What Every Actor Needs
The Broadway.com Show: Jake Gyllenhaal in Sunday in the Park, Hamilton Mixtape Shoots to the Top, Anastasia's Offstage Drama & More