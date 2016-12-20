Broadway Balances America Invites You to Go Under the Sea with 5th Avenue Theatre's Production of The Little Mermaid

Look at this stuff! Isn't it neat? Broadway Balances America, the special six-part series airing on The Balancing Act on Lifetime Television, continues its third season on January 4 (the episode will re-air on January 11) with an exclusive look at The 5th Avenue Theatre's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid. Tune in as The Balancing Act takes viewers behind the scenes of this reimagined production, which will play cities all across North America.



In this episode, correspondent Amber Milt joins the cast of The Little Mermaid to discuss the themes of this beloved fairy tale. Viewers will have the chance to meet Diana Huey who plays Ariel. Huey talks about the blurred lines between good and evil, making sacrifices for what you want most out of life and what it means to her to play one of the most iconic Disney princesses on stage. Amber will also join two of Ariel’s mersisters, played by Marjorie Failoni and Amanda Minano, and the three women discuss the importance of sisterhood and embracing your own individuality. Amber will also meet Jennifer Allen, the actress who plays everyone’s favorite villain, Ursula. Allen invites Amber to sit in her make up chair and walks her through what it takes to become Ursula.



Based on Disney's hit 1989 animated film, this spectacular new production will feature dazzling costumes, a stunning pop-up book inspired set and visual effects that are pure magic. Audiences will revel in the Oscar-winning hits by the legendary Alan Menken including “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”



Visit the official Broadway Balances America website to discover more about this exciting series and to find out which Broadway musicals will also be featured!