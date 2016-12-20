Odds & Ends: Richard E. Grant & Bryce Pinkham Set for My Fair Lady, Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Shiny' & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Richard E. Grant & Bryce Pinkham Set for My Fair Lady

Richard E. Grant (Downton Abbey), Lisa O’Hare (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder) and Bryce Pinkham (Holiday Inn) will star as Henry Higgins, Eliza Doolittle and Freddy Eynsford-Hill, respectively, in Lyric Opera’s My Fair Lady. Other names tapped for Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s classic include Donald Maxwell as Alfred Doolittle and Nicholas Le Prevost as Colonel Pickering. Robert Carsen directs the American debut of the production from Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris; the tuner will play a limited engagement April 28, 2017 through May 21. Opening night is scheduled for April 29. Wouldn't it be loverly if one of these revivals lands on Broadway soon?



Is Mariah Carey Eyeing Broadway?

If all you want for Christmas is Mariah Carey on Broadway in some way, then this isn't outside the realms of possibility. Asked about the likelihood of her infamous Glitter movie making it to the Great White Way on Watch What Happens Live, the diva revealed: "That's something that I've been thinking about...I would definitely do something with it for the true fans, like something in a Rocky Horror-esque way." Watch this space!



Holiday Inn to be Live Streamed

Not been able to get to New York to catch the aforementioned Pinkham, Lora Lee Gayer and Corbin Bleu in Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical? Never fear, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of the Roundabout tuner on January 14, 2017 at 8PM, courtesy of BroadwayHD. The limited engagement is scheduled to end its Main Stem run the following day at Studio 54.



Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Shiny'

Here we have the latest full sequence released from Disney’s Moana: the song “Shiny,” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and performed by Jermaine Clement. Released on November 23, the film has already grossed more than $280 million worldwide.





P.S. John Mulaney co-hosted LIVE with Kelly on December 20; check out what he had to say about starring alongside Nick Kroll in Broadway's Oh, Hello.

