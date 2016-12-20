 

Man From Nebraska - Off-Broadway

Tracy Letts' drama, a finalist for the 2004 Pulitzer Prize, makes its New York premiere.

News By Broadway.com Staff December 20, 2016 - 1:01PM
Tickets Now On Sale to See Tony Winner Reed Birney in Off-Broadway's Man from Nebraska
Reed Birney
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tickets are now available to catch Tony winner Reed Birney in Tracy Letts' Man from Nebraska off-Broadway. Helmed by David Cromer, the play will also feature Oscar nominee Annette O'Toole, stepping in for J. Smith-Cameron who, as previously reported, has departed the off-Broadway staging due to scheduling conflicts. The Second Stage production will begin performances at the Tony Kiser Theatre on January 26, 2017.

The play, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2004, follows Ken (Birney), a middle aged man from Nebraska (as the title suggests), who embarks on a quest for a meaningful existence after losing his faith and sense of purpose.

Joining Birney and O’Toole on stage will be Heidi Armbruster, Tom Bloom, Annika Boras, Nana Menash, Max Gordon Moore, Kathleen Peirce and William Ragsdale. Opening night is scheduled for February 15, 2017.

