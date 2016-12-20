Who Will Be the 2016 Broadway.com Star of the Year? Vote Now!

The halls are decked, the cookies are baking and the gifts are (almost) wrapped, which can only mean that it’s your turn to select Broadway.com’s 2016 Star of the Year! From a marathon-running triple threat to late-night comedy scene-stealers to a high-kicking Mama Broadway, we’ve compiled a list of nine talented thespians to choose from.
Cast your vote by 11:59 PM (EST) on December 22 and crown one of the following nominees with the coveted title of Broadway.com Star of the Year! Vote below!
LAURA BENANTI
For receiving a Tony nom for her sweet performance in She Loves Me, for her epic Melania Trump impression and for being the mom-to-be with the best Twitter presence ever.
CHRISTIAN BORLE
For booking lead roles in Falsettos and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory while starring in his Tony-winning role in Something Rotten! and performing in Gilmore Girls with Sutton Foster.
CYNTHIA ERIVO
For taking home a Tony Award for her stunning Broadway debut in The Color Purple, moving us to tears every single time she performed "I'm Here" and running the New York City Marathon.
JOSH GROBAN
For turning his theater dorkiness into a luminous Broadway debut in The Great Comet—and using said dorkiness to completely slay the Red Carpet Challenge on his opening night.
HEATHER HEADLEY
For her resplendent return to the Great White Way as Shug Avery in the Tony-winning revival of The Color Purple and a mic drop that may just be more epic than this one.
AUDRA MCDONALD
For kicking herself in the face while pregnant in Shuffle Along, for her game-changing high note in Broadway Carpool Karaoke and for welcoming the cutest wearer of #ImWithHer merch into the world.
LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
For nabbing a Pulitzer, a Grammy, three Tony Awards and four BACAs and for turning the music industry, Saturday Night Live, Hollywood and let's face it, the whole damn world upside down.
LESLIE ODOM JR.
For winning his first Tony Award for being the damn fool who shot him in Hamilton, cracking everyone up with Aaron Burr, Sir, releasing his debut solo album and preparing for his most important role yet: being a dad!
BEN PLATT
For his love of SoulCycle and the Once cast recording and his incredible performance as the title character in Dear Evan Hansen—we're sure we'll be eagerly watching this guy on Tony night 2017.