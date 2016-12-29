Riffs, Belts & Breakdowns! The Best Broadway Music Tracks of 2016

This year's release of newly recorded show tunes made us want to sing out—or have been the perfect backdrops to our breakdowns. Here are the top 10 tracks that we’ll have on repeat well after 2016 is over.



10. "Ilona" - She Loves Me



The only thing smoother than vanilla ice cream? Gavin Creel’s vocals on the She Loves Me cast recording. Kodaly can be a jerk, but we totally get why Jane Krakowski’s Ilona couldn’t resist him.



9. "Asheville" - Bright Star



Steve Martin and Edie Brickell’s Bright Star gave Broadway a terrific twang. We’re obsessed with Hannah Elless’ voice on this track; it makes us want to drive with the top down—yup, even in the winter.



8. "I'm Breaking Down" - Falsettos





Where IS her crown? Trina may be breaking down, but Stephanie J. Block gets two thumbs UP on this track. SJB's character in Falsettos encounters delightful highs and painful lows, all of which are perfectly captured in this number.



7. "At the Ballet" - Encore



Everything was beautiful when Babs, Daisy Ridley and Anne Hathaway came together for this Chorus Line cover. Babs' Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway is super star-studded, but this one's our fave.



6. "Out There" - Hunchback of Notre Dame



Michael Arden may be a talented Tony-nommed director (for Spring Awakening) but we can’t forget his vocal chops, and this track from Hunchback of Notre Dame won’t let us.



5. "She Used to Be Mine" - Waitress



While Jessie Mueller brings a slightly twangy southern style to Waitress composer Sara Bareilles’ gorgeous heartbreaking ballad. You may know it from Bareilles' version, but in the context of the show, you truly feel its power.



4. "Those Magic Changes" - Grease: Live



We were all crushing hard on Jordan Fisher when he picked up that guitar on Grease: Live for this number; our Broadway boyfriend Aaron Tveit joining Fisher in white short shorts was an added bonus.



3. "I Know Where I've Been" - Hairspray Live!



It’s not just a song; it’s an anthem. Jennifer Hudson’s pipes are pure gold on this standout moment from NBC’s Hairspray Live! Talk about going full out!



2. "I'm Here" - The Color Purple



Tony winner Cynthia Erivo will be asked to sing this one for the rest of her life (probably by us), and we are here for it. Nothing compares to seeing her sing it on a Broadway stage, but the recorded version also gives us the chills.



1. "Waving Through a Window" - Dear Evan Hansen



Songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and star Ben Platt are at their very best on this track, which has got our toes tap, tap, tapping and our hearts thumping in as we plan yet another visit to Dear Evan Hansen in 2017.