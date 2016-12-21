Odds & Ends: MCC's Charm Searching for Transgender & Non-Conforming Artists, Drama Desk Awards Sets the Date & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



MCC's Charm Searching for Transgender & Non-Conforming Artists

MCC has launched a casting search for transgender and gender non-conforming performers for the NYC premiere of Philip Dawkins’ Charm. The show follows Mama Darleena Andrews, a 67 year-old, African-American transgender woman, who takes it upon herself to teach an etiquette class at Chicago’s LGBTQ community center. Directed by Will Davis, Charm will officially open MCC’s 2017-18 season next fall at off-Broadway's Lucille Lortel Theatre. For further information about applying to join the company, click here.



Drama Desk Awards Sets the Date

More dates for your 2017 calendars! The 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards will take place on June 4, 2017 at Town Hall. Michael Urie (Buyer and Cellar) is set to return to emcee the event, which honors the best of Broadway, off-Broadway, and off-off-Broadway. Nominations are scheduled to be announced on April 27 at Feinstein's/54 Below.



Spamilton Eyes World Domination

The Story of Tonight 2016. Spamilton, the off-Broadway parody of Broadway smash Hamilton, is mirroring Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning hit by heading to Chicago. Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the mastermind behind Forbidden Broadway, the production will play a limited engagement March 3, 2017 through May 29 at the Royal George Theatre’s Cabaret/Studio Theatre. Opening night is set for March 9. Discussions are also ongoing about additional incarnations in Los Angeles, London and a U.S. National Tour for 2017. Sound familiar?!



Alex Brightman Heading to Goodspeed

Congratulations to Alex Brightman, who received a Tony nod this year for School of Rock—he has been accepted into 2017’s Johnny Mercer Writers Colony at Goodspeed Musicals. He will be working alongside Drew Gasparini on their project, It’s Kind of a Funny Story.