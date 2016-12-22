Watch the Phantom & Grizabella Pledge Allegiance to School of Rock's Band

About the ShowBuy Tickets
Andrew Lloyd Webber currently has three shows running on Broadway and on December 22, the casts of School of Rock, Cats and Phantom took over GMA for a mash-up that brightened up our mornings. Broadcasting live from Rock's home, the Winter Garden, giggle below as Dewey Finn makes Grizabella a groupie and pushes the Phantom past the point of no return. Oh, and the Rum Tum Tugger's reaction to "Masquerade"...is, well, curious? There's also an interview with Lloyd Webber direct from the Phantom’s lair at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London ("right now I'm an unemployed composer looking for a new subject"). Probably best they did this before Norma Desmond's return to Broadway come February; she tends to hog the spotlight and we're sure Tugger would have had something to meow about it.
