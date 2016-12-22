Kinky Boots' Killian Donnelly Talks Rocking High Heels, Dancing Full Out & More!

Age: 32



Hometown: County Meath, Ireland



Current Role: Killian Donnelly makes his Broadway debut as Kinky Boots' Charlie Price, who is set to inherit his late father's shoe factory. Rather than merely extend his family business' legacy, Charlie paves his own path runway for a fabulous clientele that deserves to be seen and heard.



Stage & Screen Cred: Donnelly garnered Olivier and Grammy nominations for originating the role of Charlie Price in the West End production of Kinky Boots; he also earned an Olivier nomination for playing Huey in Memphis. His additional London stage credits include Billy Elliot, The Commitments, The Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables. Donnelly also appeared in the screen adaptation of Les Miz. In Ireland, he was featured in Donegal, Michael Collins, Sweeney Todd, The Fully Monty, Singin' in the Rain and The Wireman.



