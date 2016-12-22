 

Wicked - Broadway

Call Me Madame: Backstage at Wicked with Sheryl Lee Ralph, Episode 5: Happy Holidays!

Videos By Broadway.com Staff December 22, 2016 - 9:36AM
Call Me Madame: Backstage at Wicked with Sheryl Lee Ralph, Episode 5: Happy Holidays!

In this week's episode, Wicked's Sheryl Lee Ralph goes on a Tony hunt, visits with members of the company and shows off some adorable holiday decorations.

