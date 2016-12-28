Spicing Up Broadway! Mel B Starts Performances in Chicago

The name on everybody's lips is Scary Spice! Mel B will begin raking in the chips in Broadway's Chicago on December 28. The America’s Got Talent judge steps in for Dylis Croman at the Ambassador Theatre, where she is set to remain through February 19.



A chart-topping music artist, actress, author, TV host and entrepreneur, Mel B is currently starring on hit TV shows on three different continents (talk about a Spiceworld). In the U.S., she is a judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent; she also hosts Lip Sync Battle U.K. and is a guest judge on Australia's The X Factor. She made her Broadway debut in Rent in 2004, when she played Mimi.



The long-running revival also currently stars Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Christopher Sieber as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.