 

Jitney - Broadway

August Wilson's Jitney, Produced by John Legend, Begins Performances on Broadway

News By Broadway.com Staff December 28, 2016 - 12:00AM
Stephen McKinley Henderson & Anthony Chisholm in 'Jitney' at Huntington Theatre Company
(Photo: T. Charles Erickson)

The show is scheduled to officially open on January 19.

August Wilson's Jitney will make its Broadway debut on December 28, when it begins performances at Manhattan Theatre Club's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the producers include Grammy winner John Legend

Only one of the ten plays in two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Wilson’s The American Century Cycle, Jitney has never been seen on Broadway—until now. Set in the early 1970s, this richly textured piece follows a group of men trying to eke out a living by driving unlicensed cabs, or jitneys. When the city threatens to board up the business and the boss’ son returns from prison, tempers flare, potent secrets are revealed and the fragile threads binding these people together may come undone at last.

The cast will include Anthony Chisholm, André Holland, Brandon Dirden, Harvy Blanks, Carra Patterson, Michael Potts, Keith Randolph Smith, Ray Anthony Thomas and John Douglas Thompson.

