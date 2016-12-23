Matilda's Lesli Margherita Answers Your Questions About Star Wars, Muppets & The Golden Girls

About the ShowBuy Tickets
Matilda's Lesli Margherita reveals the musical she and her dog Stewie should star in, her favorite Muppet and her dream to be the first female King George in Hamilton.
Matilda - Broadway
Roald Dahl's classic children's story comes to life on Broadway.
Matilda's Lesli Margherita reveals the musical she and her dog Stewie should star in, her favorite Muppet and her dream to be the first female King George in Hamilton.
Dear Evan Hansen's Michael Park on the Roles He'd Love to Do Again, Still Sings in the Shower & Kicked His Ass
Walk Like a Man: Backstage at Jersey Boys with Mark Ballas, Episode 7: Chilling, Swimming & Caroling!