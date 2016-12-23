 

Matilda - Broadway

Roald Dahl's classic children's story comes to life on Broadway.

Matilda's Lesli Margherita Answers Your Questions About Star Wars, Muppets & The Golden Girls

Videos By Broadway.com Staff December 23, 2016 - 10:57AM
Matilda's Lesli Margherita reveals the musical she and her dog Stewie should star in, her favorite Muppet and her dream to be the first female King George in Hamilton.

Watch the Video...

