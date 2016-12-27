 

On Your Feet! - Broadway

A new musical telling the story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

Ana Villafane on Feeling Like a Super Hero as Gloria Estefan in On Your Feet!

Videos By Broadway.com Staff December 27, 2016 - 11:58AM
On Your Feet! star Ana Villafañe on her transformation into Gloria Estefan and defying expectations in the high-energy show.

