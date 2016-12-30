 

In Transit - Broadway

A new a cappella musical that follows New Yorkers as they navigate the city.

In Transit's Margo Seibert Shows Off Five Fave Things in Her 'Grandma Chic' Dressing Room

December 30, 2016
In Transit's Margo Seibert reveals her favorite backstage items, from a salt lamp to her photos of her family using public transportation.

