In Transit's Margo Seibert Shows Off Five Fave Things in Her 'Grandma Chic' Dressing Room

About the ShowBuy Tickets
In Transit's Margo Seibert reveals her favorite backstage items, from a salt lamp to her photos of her family using public transportation.
In Transit - Broadway
A new a cappella musical that follows New Yorkers as they navigate the city.
In Transit's Margo Seibert reveals her favorite backstage items, from a salt lamp to her photos of her family using public transportation.
Annaleigh Ashford on How Dreamgirls Helped Her Give Birth, Working with 'Fancy, Proper' Jake Gyllenhaal in Sunday in the Park & Her One-of-a-Kind Judy Garland Impression