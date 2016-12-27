Star Wars Icon Carrie Fisher, Who Headlined on Broadway, is Dead at 60

Stage and screen icon Carrie Fisher died on December 27 at UCLA Medical Center. She was just 60 years old. The Star Wars actress went into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles, before being taken to the hospital upon landing. Publicist Simon Halls confirmed the news to People.



Last seen on Broadway in 2009-10 with her acclaimed one-women tell-all, Wishful Drinking at Studio 54, Fisher made her Main Stem debut in 1974, playing in the ensemble of Irene, which starred her mother, Debbie Reynolds. Her other Great White Way credits include Censored Scenes from King Kong and Agnes of God.



A child of Hollywood royalty, Fisher was born on October 21, 1956, to Reynolds and famed crooner Eddie Fisher. Best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy (1977–83) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), she was also an acclaimed writer. Her famed semi-autobiographical novels include Postcards from the Edge (for which she also penned the screenplay), and Wishful Drinking, which was based on the show. Here, along with her 2016 autobiography, The Princess Diarist, Fisher chronicled her parents’ divorce, her own failed marriages, the Star Wars phenomenon, various romantic affairs and her struggles with alcoholism and bi-polar disorder.



Fisher’s numerous additional onscreen credits include Shampoo, The Blues Brothers, Garbo Talks, The ‘burbs, When Harry Met Sally and The Women as well as TV credits like Come Back, Little Sheba, Ringo, Frasier, Smallville, Weeds, 30 Rock and Family Guy.



Fisher is survived by her daughter Billie Catherine Lourd.