Miracle of Miracles! Fiddler on the Roof Will Launch National Tour in 2018

How much more can we be joyful? The Tony-nominated revival of Fiddler on the Roof will launch a national tour in the fall of 2018. The Broadway production, which stars six-time Tony nominee Danny Burstein as Tevye, will end its run on December 31. Casting and exact cities and dates for the touring production will be announced at a later date.



Based on the stories of Sholom Aleichem, Fiddler on the Roof takes place in Anatevka, a village in Tsarist Russia during the eve of the revolution. Tevye (Burstein) is a poor milkman who cares for his five daughters. While he and the rest of the elders in the village are deeply routed in tradition, his daughters’ forward thinking clashes with Tevye’s principles and causes a rift in the family. The musical features a book by Joseph Stein and a score by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick that features the songs “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” “If I Were A Rich Man” and “Sunrise, Sunset.”



Directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, the Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof opened at the Broadway Theatre on December 20, 2015. The production earned three Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical.