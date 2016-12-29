 

Fiddler on the Roof - Broadway

Danny Burstein stars in the Broadway revival of Bock & Harnick's classic.

Miracle of Miracles! Fiddler on the Roof Will Launch National Tour in 2018

News By Ryan Gilbert December 29, 2016 - 4:00PM
Miracle of Miracles! Fiddler on the Roof Will Launch National Tour in 2018
Danny Burstein in 'Fiddler on the Roof'
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
'Fiddler' will hit the road in fall 2018.

How much more can we be joyful? The Tony-nominated revival of Fiddler on the Roof will launch a national tour in the fall of 2018. The Broadway production, which stars six-time Tony nominee Danny Burstein as Tevye, will end its run on December 31. Casting and exact cities and dates for the touring production will be announced at a later date.

Based on the stories of Sholom Aleichem, Fiddler on the Roof takes place in Anatevka, a village in Tsarist Russia during the eve of the revolution. Tevye (Burstein) is a poor milkman who cares for his five daughters. While he and the rest of the elders in the village are deeply routed in tradition, his daughters’ forward thinking clashes with Tevye’s principles and causes a rift in the family. The musical features a book by Joseph Stein and a score by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick that features the songs “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” “If I Were A Rich Man” and “Sunrise, Sunset.”

Directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, the Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof opened at the Broadway Theatre on December 20, 2015. The production earned three Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical.

See Also:   News  |  Fiddler on the Roof
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2016 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets