Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels to Produce Mean Girls Musical; Premiere Set for Washington, D.C.'s National Theatre

The Mean Girls musical has landed a producing Queen (or rather, King) Bee. The New York Times reports that Saturday Night Live creator and producer Lorne Michaels (who also produced Tina Fey's 2004 film) is set to produce the tuner alongside six-time Tony winner Stuart Thompson. In addition, the production will have its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. in fall 2017.



As previously reported, Casey Nicholaw is at the helm of Mean Girls, which also boasts creator Tina Fey, her husband, composer Jeff Richmond, and lyricist Nell Benjamin on the creative team.



Based on the book Queen Bees and Wannabes, Mean Girls follows a group of popular girls, known as the Plastics, who rule a suburban high school with an iron first and the group of outcasts who takes them down. The film was written by Fey and starred Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried and Lizzy Caplan.



The official premiere dates, as well as the full cast and creative team, will be announced at a later date.