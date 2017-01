It's going to be part of your world! Broadway Balances America, the special six-part series airing on The Balancing Act on Lifetime Television, continued its third season on January 4 with a special look at The 5th Avenue Theatre's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid, based on hit animated film. Correspondent Amber Milt chats with the show's stars Diana Huey (Ariel) and Jennifer Allen (Ursula), and takes a seat in Allen's make-up chair. Click play!