 

James Earl Jones Will Headline Tennessee Williams' The Night of the Iguana at the American Repertory Theater

News By Ryan McPhee January 4, 2017 - 2:25PM
James Earl Jones
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)
Performances will begin on February 18.

Tony winner and screen legend James Earl Jones will star in the American Repertory Theater revival of Tennessee Williams’ The Night of the Iguana. As previously announced, Michael Wilson (who directed Jones on Broadway in The Best Man) will helm the Cambridge, Massachusetts production. Performances will run from February 18 through March 18.

Jones appeared in last year’s New York City Center Encores!’ Off-Center presentation of Kurt Vonnegut’s God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater. The Fences and The Great White Hope Tony winner last starred on Broadway in The Gin Game; his additional credits include The Best Man and On Golden Pond on stage and memorable screen performances in Star Wars and the film adaptation of The Great White Hope.

The Night of The Iguana follows a group of strangers who seek shelter during a storm on the edge of the Mexican jungle. Among the characters who collide are a Southern preacher caught in a scandal, a hotel proprietress, a portrait artist and her grandfather, stranded vacationers and a group of Texan college administrators.

Additional casting for the A.R.T. staging will be announced at a later date.

