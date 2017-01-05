David Patrick Kelly & More Set for Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Everybody Off-Broadway

The cast is now set for the world premiere of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Everybody. The MacArthur "Genius" Grant recipient's new play will feature Obie Award winners David Patrick Kelly (Thérèse Raquin), Marylouise Burke (Fish in the Dark) and Brooke Bloom (Cloud Nine). Performances will begin at the Pershing Square Signature Center's Irene Diamond Stage on January 31; the Lila Neugebauer-helmed production is scheduled to run through March 12.



The cast will also feature Jocelyn Bioh (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Michael Braun (The Crucible), Louis Cancelmi (Blasted), Lilyana Tiare Cornell (Les Misérables), Lakisha Michelle May (Boardwalk Empire) and Chris Perfetti (Cloud Nine).



Jacobs-Jenkins' second play in his Signature Theatre residency is a modern riff on the 15th Century morality play Everyman. In the play, Everybody—a character that is assigned via cast lottery at each performance—travels down a road toward life's greatest mystery.



Opening night is set for February 21. The creative team includes scenic designer Laura Jellinek, costume designer Gabriel Berry, lighting designer Matt Frey and sound designer Brandon Wolcott.