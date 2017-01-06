His Chance to Socially Advance! J. Quinton Johnson Makes His Broadway Debut in Hamilton

Forget sewin' some pants! J. Quinton Johnson begins performances in Broadway's Hamilton as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison on January 6; original cast member Okieriete Onaodowan took his final bow in the dual role on December 24. The Pulitzer, Tony and Grammy-winning musical is playing at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.



Johnson landed his first major film role in Richard Linklater’s ensemble comedy Everybody Wants Some!! while still a student at the University of Texas. In 2016, he completed work in the upcoming Dirty Dancing remake for ABC and the AMC series The Son. He is currently working with Linklater once again for Amazon’s Last Flag Flying.



The current cast is led by Javier Muñoz as Alexander Hamilton, with Brandon Victor Dixon as Aaron Burr, Lexi Lawson as Eliza Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Alysha Deslorieux as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, Nicholas Christopher as George Washington, Seth Stewart as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Jordan Fisher as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton and Rory O'Malley as King George.



As previously reported, Bryan Terrell Clark is set to play George Washington beginning January 10. In addition, Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam will step in as King George on January 17.