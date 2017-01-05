Meryl Streep Presents Fences' Viola Davis with the First Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of 2017

Two acting icons united on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 5. Oscar winner, Broadway alum and certified goddess Meryl Streep presented Tony winner, Oscar nominee and Fences star (and also certified goddess) Viola Davis with the first star of the new year. Davis' performance in the Denzel Washington-helmed screen adaptation of Fences has generated a bunch of Oscar buzz, and she's already won a Critics' Choice Award and received Golden Globe and SAG nods. Nominations for the Academy Awards will be announced on January 24, and a win would mark Davis' first Oscar. She lost to Streep's Iron Lady performance in 2012, but of course, the Doubt co-stars know the world is wide enough for both of their formidable stage and screen presences. "Viola Davis is possessed. She is. She's possessed with a blazing, incandescent talent," Streep said in her address. "She is, arguably, the most immediate, responsive artist I have ever worked with." Check out the hot shot above of the two on the Walk of Fame—and know we won't blame you if you want to get it framed.