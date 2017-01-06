 

Olivier Winner David Haig Joins Daniel Radcliffe in Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead in London

News By Lindsey Sullivan January 6, 2017 - 11:18AM
David Haig
(Photo: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)
Haig is reuniting with Daniel Radcliffe; they appeared together onscreen in 'My Boy Jack.'

 Olivier Award winner David Haig is set to join Harry Potter star and stage alum Daniel Radcliffe and Joshua McGuire in the Old Vic’s 50th-anniversaryy production of Tom Stoppard’s Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead reports. As previously announced, David Leveaux will direct the staging, which begins performances on February 25, 2017.

This production marks Haig's Old Vic debut and is also a reunion for him and Radcliffe, who appeared together in the screen adaptation of Haig's play My Boy Jack. Haig garnered an Olivier Award in 1988 for his performance in Our Country's Good. He received Olivier nominations for his work in Guys and Dolls, The Madness of George III, Donkey's Years and Mary Poppins. On screen, he has appeared in Florence Foster Jenkins, Two Weeks Notice, Four Weddings and the Funeral, Doctor Who and many more.

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead is an absurdist tragicomedy told from the perspective of two minor characters from Shakespeare's Hamlet. The play premiered at the Old Vic in 1967.

 

