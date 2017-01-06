 

Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville Musical Adds Two More Cities Before Broadway Engagement

News By Ryan McPhee January 6, 2017 - 1:36PM
'Escape to Margaritaville'
The musical is slated for a spring 2018 Broadway opening.

The Jimmy Buffett musical Escape to Margaritaville has added engagements in New Orleans and Houston to its roster before bringing cheeseburgers and paradise to Broadway. As previously announced, the new show will make its world premiere at California’s La Jolla Playhouse in May and play Chicago’s Oriental Theatre in November. A Broadway opening is slated for spring 2018.

Following the La Jolla engagement, the production will go to New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre from October 20 through 28. Performances at Houston’s Hobby Center will run from October 31 through November 5. The Chicago stint is set for November 9 through December 3.

The new show will feature Buffett’s classic hits, as well as original songs from the singer/songwriter. The story, crafted by book writers Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley, follows a part-time bartender and singer at a tropical island resort who questions his relaxed ways when he encounters (and falls in love with) a career-minded tourist.

Christopher Ashley is set to direct and Kelly Devine will choreograph. The production will feature sets by Walt Spangler, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley and sound design by Brian Ronan.

