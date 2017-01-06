Odds & Ends: That Million Dollar Quartet-Inspired Series Has a Trailer, Hamilton's America Gets a PGA Nod & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Million Dollar Quartet Heads to the Small Screen

Miss Million Dollar Quartet, the jukebox musical about the epic 1956 recording session between Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis? You’re in luck! The show, which shuttered on the Great White Way in April 2010, has inspired CMT’s Sun Records; the series, which was announced last year, is set to air on February 23 and focuses on Sun Records founder Sam Phillips, played by Chad Michael Murray. In addition, the cast features Drake Milligan as Presley, Kevin Fonteyne as Cash and Christian Lees as Lewis. Colin Escott, who was Tony-nominated for writing Million Dollar Quartet’s Broadway book, is attached to the project as a producer. Check out the trailer below!







Hamilton’s America Receives PGA Award Nom

The doc where it happened is up for a PGA Award! The Producers Guild of America revealed the nominations for its television categories, and Hamilton’s America made the cut for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television. Winners will be announced on January 28 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles; in the meantime, re-live the revolutionary PBS documentary in glorious GIFs.



Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole Get Artsy

Two-time Tony winners Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole are joining forces with the Guggenheim to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the Broadway-bound musical War Paint. The stars and creative team, which includes director Michael Greif, lyricist Michael Korie, composer Scott Frankel and scribe Doug Wright, will participate in a discussion about the production, which will begin performances on March 7 and open on April 6. LuPone and Ebersole are set to perform excerpts from the musical at the event, which will take place on January 22, so you best be reserving those tickets now.



Jessie Mueller, Billy Porter & More to Sing Out!

Talk about star-spangled! Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!, the first of a monthly concert series benefitting national organizations dedicated to protecting civil rights, women’s health and the environment, is set for January 20 at Town Hall. Jessie Mueller, Billy Porter, Andrea Martin, Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth, Betty Buckley, Rosie O’Donnell and Brian Stokes Mitchell are just a handful of the stars scheduled to perform. Feeling patriotic? Get tix here.



Pissed About Flint's Water Crisis? Cher’s Got You, Babe

On top of producing her epic bio-musical, Deadline reports that pop superstar, Oscar winner and Twitter goddess Cher is set to star in a Lifetime original movie about the water-contamination crisis in Flint, Michigan; she has been passionate about raising awareness for Flint’s residents. Hairspray Live! producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron are on board to produce, along with Katie Couric. Oscar-nominated director Bruce Beresford will direct Flint, which is expected to start production this spring.