 

The Present - Broadway

A Celebration Worthy of Chekhov! Cate Blanchett & the Cast of The Present Get Inked for Their Broadway Debuts

News By Lindsey Sullivan January 8, 2017 - 12:00AM
A Celebration Worthy of Chekhov! Cate Blanchett & the Cast of The Present Get Inked for Their Broadway Debuts
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

Squigs brings black, white & a sinister red to the world of 'The Present.'

An entire company is making its Broadway debut in Andrew Upton's The Present, which officially opens on January 8 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Directed by John Crowley, Upton's adaptation of Chekhov's Platonov stars Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett alongside Richard Roxburgh.

Set post-Perestroika in the mid-1990s, The Present follows the widow Anna Petrovna (Blanchett) as she celebrates her birthday with a slew of guests; over the course of the party, unresolved relationships and regret quickly rise to the surface.

To honor this adaptation of Chekhov's tale, which also features Anna Bamford, Andrew Buchanan, David Downer, Eamon Farren, Martin Jacobs, Brandon McClelland, Jacqueline McKenzie, Marshall Napier, Susan Prior, Chris Ryan and Toby Schmitz, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin “Squigs” Robertson gave the cast the Broadway Ink treatment. 

Broadway.com wishes The Present's cast a gift of an opening night and a wonderful time making their Great White Way debut! Catch the show at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

