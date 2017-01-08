 

La La Land Dominates 2017 Golden Globe Awards, Including Win for Broadway Composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

News By Ryan McPhee January 8, 2017 - 11:04PM
Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone in 'La La Land'
(Photo: Dale Robinette)
Pasek and Paul dedicated their award to 'musical theater nerds everywhere.'

Great news for “musical theater nerds everywhere" and anyone who has an aunt who used to live in Paris. La La Land celebrated a record-breaking sweep at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 8, earning trophies for all seven categories it received a nomination, including Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

Tony nominees Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, whose music can be heard on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen, shared the award for Best Original Song with Justin Hurwitz for the number “City of Stars.” In their speech, the duo dedicated their award to “musical theater nerds everywhere.” Hurwitz also won for Best Original score.

Ryan Gosling and Broadway alum Emma Stone brought the movie musical two more awards for their leading performances, and Damien Chazelle won for both his direction and screenplay.

Moonlight, based on Tarell Alvin McCraney's play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue and featuring Jitney's André Holland, received the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama.

More stage favorites to win big with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association were Viola Davis, picking up another trophy for reprising her Tony-winning performance as Rose Maxson in the film adaptation of Fences, National Theatre-bound Olivia Colman for The Night Manager and Broadway alum Sarah Paulson, who can now put a Golden Globe next to her Emmy for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Additionally, Tony-nominated playwright Peter Morgan’s Netflix series The Crown won the award for Best Television Series - Drama.

Click here for a complete list of winners. Check out Pasek and Paul’s acceptance speech below!

