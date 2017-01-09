The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Shows You Can't Wait to See in 2017

The
play's musical's the thing! The Present marked the first Great White Way opening of 2017, and we can't wait to see all of the shows the new year has in store. We asked the fans which Broadway productions they're most excited to catch this year, and musicals took over the top 10. Take a look to see which brand new shows and highly anticipated revivals have fans ready for Broadway in 2017.
War Paint
Groundhog Day
Sunset Boulevard
Miss Saigon
Bandstand
Sunday in the Park with George
Hello, Dolly!
Amélie
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Anastasia