 

The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Shows You Can't Wait to See in 2017

Features By Lindsey Sullivan January 9, 2017 - 5:38PM
(Photo: Joan Marcus & Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Your top 10 picks are musicals!

The play's musical's the thing! The Present marked the first Great White Way opening of 2017, and we can't wait to see all of the shows the new year has in store. We asked the fans which Broadway productions they're most excited to catch this year, and musicals took over the top 10. Take a look to see which brand new shows and highly anticipated revivals have fans ready for Broadway in 2017.


War Paint


Groundhog Day


Sunset Boulevard


Miss Saigon


Bandstand


Sunday in the Park with George


Hello, Dolly!


Amélie


Charlie and the Chocolate Factory


Anastasia

