Complete Cast Set for Sunset Boulevard's Return to Broadway, Starring Glenn Close

The complete cast is now set for the upcoming Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard. As previously announced, the four stars of the recent English National Opera engagement will reprise their performances: Glenn Close (who won a 1995 Tony for playing Norma Desmond in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical), Michael Xavier, Siobhan Dillon and Fred Johanson.



Performances will begin on February 2 at the Palace Theatre, where the musical will open officially on February 9 and play a limited 16-week engagement.



Rounding out the company are Nancy Anderson, Mackenzie Bell, Preston Truman Boyd, Barry Busby, Britney Coleman, Julian Decker, Anissa Felix, Drew Foster, David Hess, Brittney Johnson, Katie Ladner, Stephanie Martignetti, Lauralyn McClelland, T. Oliver Reid, Lance Roberts, Stephanie Rothenberg, Graham Rowat, Paul Schoeffler, Andy Taylor, Sean Thompson, Matt Wall and Jim Walton.

The semi-staged production, under the direction of Lonny Price, will feature a 40-piece orchestra.



Based on the 1950 Billy Wilder film of the same name and featuring a score by Lloyd Webber and a book and lyrics by Christopher Hampton and Don Black, the show follows Norma Desmond (Close), a faded silent film star who seduces Joe Gillis (Xavier), a struggling screenwriter, into working on the film she believes will put her back into the spotlight.