Jo Lampert & More Announced for The Public's Joan of Arc: Into the Fire

Jo Lampert will take on the role of Joan in the forthcoming production of Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, which has been extended prior to its world premiere. Penned by Oscar and Grammy winner David Byrne and directed by Tony nominee Alex Timbers, the off-Broadway musical is set to begin performances on February 14 at Joseph Papp Public Theater/Newman Theater. Opening night is scheduled for March 15, and the engagement will now run through April 16. (The show was originally set to close on April 2.)



In addition to Lampert, the cast includes Terence Archie (Rocky) as Warwick, James Brown III (Rocky) as Priest/Judge, Jonathan Burke (Tuck Everlasting) as Priest/Judge, Rodrick Covington (The Lion King) as Priest/Judge, Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas) as Bishop Cauchon, Mike McGowan (The Producers) as La Tremouille, Adam Perry (Rocky) as Priest/Judge, John Schiappa (Rocky) as Priest/Judge, Kyle Selig (The Book of Mormon) as Dauphin/King Charles, Michael James Shaw (Limitless) as Baudricourt and Mary Kate Morrissey (Wicked).



This one-of-a-kind rock musical concert explores the meteoric rise of Joan of Arc, who spoke to God, built a nation and was executed for it.



In addition to Byrne and Timbers, the creative team includes choreographer Steven Hoggett, scenic designer Chris Barreca, costume designer Clint Ramos, lighting designer Justin Townsend, sound designer Cody Spencer, and projection designer Darrel Maloney.