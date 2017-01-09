 

Broadway Grosses: The Color Purple Pushes Da Button One Last Time, Delivering the Tony-Winning Revival Its Highest Numbers

News By Ryan McPhee January 9, 2017 - 3:46PM
Cynthia Erivo in 'The Color Purple'
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
'The Color Purple' grossed over 115% of its potential in its final week.

The Tony-winning revival of The Color Purple played its final performance on January 8 to a thunderous house that included the Clintons, Anna Wintour and Leslie Odom Jr. While Cynthia Erivo no longer belts "and I'm here" on Broadway, she and her co-stars took their last bows celebrating the production's best performing week. The musical grossed $1,173,670—more than 115% of its potential. Falsettos, Les Liaisons Dangereuses and The Encounter also concluded their runs this past week, and while they didn't end on their highest note, the three productions did see a slight bump in sales with last week's holiday surge and audiences' last chance to catch them this weekend. Meanwhile, the top five spots on the board were taken by usual suspects: Hamilton, The Lion King, Wicked, Aladdin and The Book of Mormon. Just behind them was Jersey Boys (set to close on January 15).

Here’s a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending January 8:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($2,456,491)
2. The Lion King ($2,045,683)
3. Wicked ($1,845,325)
4. Aladdin ($1,550,638)
5. The Book of Mormon ($1,446,662)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Holiday Inn ($504,931)
4. Les Liaisons Dangereuses ($442,767)
3. The Encounter ($344,130)
2. In Transit ($311,123)
1. Jitney ($230,873)*

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.57%)
2. Hamilton (101.76%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen (101.59%)
4. The Color Purple (101.47%)
5. The Lion King (100.03%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Holiday Inn (84.78%)
4. Kinky Boots (83.88%)
3. The Encounter (83.00%)
2. Les Liaisons Dangereuses (76.36%)
1. On Your Feet! (72.09%)

*Number based on seven preview performances

Source: The Broadway League

