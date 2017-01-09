Tony Winner Lena Hall, Oscar Winner Marisa Tomei & More Tapped for Sarah Ruhl's How to Transcend a Happy Marriage

A starry cast is set for Sarah Ruhl's new play How to Transcend a Happy Marriage; as previously announced, directed by Rebecca Taichman at Lincoln Center Theater. Performances are scheduled to begin on February 23 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Opening night will take place on March 20.



The cast is composed of Oscar winner Marisa Tomei, Tony winner Lena Hall, Tony nominee Omar Metwally, Brian Hutchison, David McElwee, Naian González Norvind, Austin Smith and Robin Weigert.



The new work takes place at a dinner party in the wilds of New Jersey where two married couples (played by Tomei, Metwally, Weigert and Hutchinson) discuss a younger acquaintance: a polyamorous woman who also hunts her own meat (Hall). Fascinated, they invite this mysterious woman and her two live-in boyfriends to a New Year’s Eve party, which alters the course of their lives.



The creative team features set designer David Zinn, costume designer Susan Hilferty, lighting designer Peter Kaczorowski, sound designer Matt Hubbs and composer Todd Almond.