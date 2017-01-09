Emmy Winner Wayne Brady Will Join the Cast of Hamilton in Chicago

Wayne Brady’s going from the Land of Lola to the room where it happens. The Emmy winner and Broadway alum will join the Chicago cast of Hamilton, assuming the role of Aaron Burr from January 17 through April 9 at the PrivateBank Theatre. As previously announced, Joshua Henry (Chicago’s current Burr) will take the role on tour beginning March 10.



Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical began performances in Chicago on September 27.



Brady recently starred on Broadway in Kinky Boots; he also appeared in Chicago in New York and Rent at the Hollywood Bowl. His numerous screen credits include Whose Line Is It Anyway? and The Wayne Brady Show (earning an Emmy for both), and the current CBS reboot of Let’s Make a Deal.



The current Chicago cast of Hamilton also includes Miguel Cervantes as Alexander Hamilton, Ari Afsar as Eliza Hamilton, Karen Olivo as Angelica Schuyler, Alexander Gemignani as King George III, Chris De’Sean Lee as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, José Amor as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton, Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison and Samantha Marie Ware as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds.