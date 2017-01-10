About the ShowBuy Tickets
Hamilton's Jordan Fisher on his connection with his Grease: Live co-stars, why Broadway feels like home and his future plans.
Hamilton's Jordan Fisher on the Grease: Live Group Text, Why an Aladdin Panto Is His Fave Project & His Plan for World Domination
