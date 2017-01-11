Full Cast Set for Anastasia on Broadway

The complete cast is now set for Anastasia on Broadway. The new musical, directed by Tony winner Darko Tresnjak and inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name, will begin performances on March 23 at the Broadhurst Theatre.



As previously announced, the new musical will star Christy Altomare in the title role, Derek Klena as Dmitry, Ramin Karimloo as Gleb and Mary Beth Peil as Dowager Empress Maria, Caroline O’Connor as Countess Lily Malevsky-Malevitch and John Bolton as Vlad Popov.



Rounding out the company are Zach Adkins, Sissy Bell, Lauren Blackman, Kathryn Boswell, Kyle Brown, Kristen Smith Davis, Janet Dickinson, Constantine Germanacos, Wes Hart, Ian Knauer, Ken Krugman, Dustin Layton, Shina Ann Morris, James A. Pierce III, Molly Rushing, Nicole Scimeca, Jennifer Smith, Johnny Stellard and Allison Walsh.



Featuring a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens and a book by Terrence McNally, Anastasia tells the story of a brave young woman attempting to discover the mystery of her past. The musical will feature tunes from the film, including Ahrens and Flaherty’s Oscar-nominated “Journey to the Past,” as well as original songs. Opening night is set for April 24.