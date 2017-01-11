 

The Front Page - Broadway

Nathan Lane, John Goodman and John Slattery headline the starry revival of this classic play.

The Front Page's John Goodman & John Slattery Get the Sardi's Treatment

Photos By Lindsey Sullivan January 11, 2017 - 11:52AM
The Front Page's John Goodman & John Slattery Get the Sardi's Treatment
John Goodman & John Slattery
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

About the Show

Poster
Buy Tickets
Catch 'The Front Page' at the Broadhurst Theatre through January 29.

Extra, extra! Two mugs have been added to the iconic Sardi's wall. The Front Page's John Goodman and John Slattery received caricatures on January 10. The titanic actors are currently making comedy magic in the Jack O'Brien-helmed revival. Nathan Lane and the rest of the production's starry cast were on hand to support the two, and Sardi's owner Max Klimavicius presented them with the portraits (see below). Don't miss that deadline! Catch The Front Page at the Broadhurst Theatre through January 29, and check out Goodman and Slattery's caricatures the next time you visit this Theater District institution.


See Also:   Hot Shot  |  The Front Page
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets