 

The Broadway.com Show: Cate Blanchett Shines, Mark Ruffalo Returns, Hamilton Tour Rocks

Videos By Broadway.com Staff January 11, 2017 - 1:30PM
In this week's episode, we talk Taylor Louderman in Kinky Boots, Mark Ruffalo's return to Broadway, James Earl Jones in a Tennessee Williams classic, Cate Blanchett's shining Broadway debut in The Present and more.

