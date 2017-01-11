 

See Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane & the Cast of the National Theatre's Angels in America

Photos By Lindsey Sullivan January 11, 2017 - 1:35PM
See Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane & the Cast of the National Theatre's Angels in America
Andrew Garfield
(Photo: Jason Bell)
Performances begin on April 11.

We need to book a spring trip to London, stat! The revival of Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner's landmark play Angels in America includes Tony and recent Golden Globe nominee Andrew Garfield, two-time Tony winner Nathan Lane, Olivier winner Denise Gough, National Theatre alum James McArdle and Broadway alum Russell Tovey. Yup, those names have already got us hooked, but these hot shots are making us want to see this production even more. As previously announced, performances begin on April 11, and the play officially opens on May 4 at the U.K.'s National Theatre. Olivier and Tony winner Marianne Elliott directs the cast, which also includes Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Stuart Angell, Laura Caldow, Amanda Lawrence, Becky Namgauds, Stan West and Lewis Wilkins. Get mesmerized by these awesome pics of Angels in America's stars, and be sure to catch Kushner's drama if you happen to be across the pond.




See Also:   Hot Shot
Email Corrections to this article  |  Print  |  Send to a Friend
Video On Demand
Sponsored by:
View All Videos
View All Videos

Buzz Categories

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

All Shows

Broadway Buzz

What We Offer

Information

More

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM 1.800.BROADWAY

Get Apps
MasterCardExclusive Offers
This Show is in
High Demand
We just released a new round of tickets with the best availability between August 15, 2017 and November 5, 2017. If you are unable to find tickets today, check back soon!
Close Search for Tickets