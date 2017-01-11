See Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane & the Cast of the National Theatre's Angels in America

We need to book a spring trip to London, stat! The revival of Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner's landmark play Angels in America includes Tony and recent Golden Globe nominee Andrew Garfield, two-time Tony winner Nathan Lane, Olivier winner Denise Gough, National Theatre alum James McArdle and Broadway alum Russell Tovey. Yup, those names have already got us hooked, but these hot shots are making us want to see this production even more. As previously announced, performances begin on April 11, and the play officially opens on May 4 at the U.K.'s National Theatre. Olivier and Tony winner Marianne Elliott directs the cast, which also includes Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Stuart Angell, Laura Caldow, Amanda Lawrence, Becky Namgauds, Stan West and Lewis Wilkins. Get mesmerized by these awesome pics of Angels in America's stars, and be sure to catch Kushner's drama if you happen to be across the pond.









